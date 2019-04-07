Jenelle Evans Denies That She Stormed Off ‘Teen Mom’ Reunion Over David Eason’s Tweets: ‘Not True’

Jenelle Evans EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife what exactly went down at the ‘Teen Mom 2’ season nine reunion set when she got upset, ‘David had nothing to do with it.’

While there was a recent report in Radar that reality television star Jenelle Evans, 27, angrily left the Teen Mom 2 reunion set on April 6 in New York City due to her 30-year-old husband David Eason‘s controversial tweets, she adamantly denied it. Jenelle told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY in response to the news report, “This isn’t true at all. I did get upset during my segment and it wasn’t because of David at all… it was because of the host Nessa that got me upset. I filmed WITH my mom to finish my segment. David had nothing to do with it.”

Then, Jenelle added that “the producers had a huge setup for what happened.” Jenelle has fiercely defended her partner through the controversy that surrounded him due to his anti-LGBTQ+ statements online. He said on Twitter, “Lmao why don’t you go tell the homo [sic] and transgender parents to start teaching their kids better morals? Oh I forgot that’s supposed to be normal.” The host on the reunion show reportedly asked Jenelle about David’s tweets that allegedly got him fired from Teen Mom 2. Jenelle said that her filming with her mom was to finish the segment on the show.

She previously stuck up for David in the past after he has made controversial comments. “David doesn’t hate people from the LGBT community,” Jenelle said online. “My old manager was gay and used to be one of me and David’s close friends.” The couple has one daughter, Ensley, 2, together, and they got married in Sept. 2017. We’ll definitely have to tune into the reunion episode to see all of the drama for ourselves – for now, we’ll just have to wait!