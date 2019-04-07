Jason Aldean Gratefully Accepts ACM Artist Of The Decade Award: It’s The ‘Proudest Night Of My Life’

Jason Aldean was honored with the Artist of the Decade Award at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards & delivered a speech that will move you to pieces.

Congratulations are in order for Jason Aldean! The country crooner was honored in a big way at the 2019 ACM Awards, when he was given the Artist of the Decade Award. The singer, who has penned a number of chart-topping hits over the years, was unbelievably grateful as he accepted the signature “hat” trophy, and was sure to say so. “Man, I don’t know. I look out, I see a lot of artists out here who’ve had a hell of a decade…my boy Luke Bryan, Carrie, Keith, Kenny Chesney. I feel very fortunate to have this. My whole team, thank you for the last 15 years – my record company, my management, my booking agent, Live Nation, my wife, I love you, my family, my dad. More than anything thank you to country music fans, you’ve changed my life forever. This is one of the proudest nights of my life. I appreciate it,” he said in his heartfelt speech.

The singer, who was also performing at the annual awards show, became the sixth artist to receive the honor. Jason joined the likes of Marty Robbins, Loretta Lynn, Alabama, Garth Brooks, and George Strait in taking home the coveted award. What a list of icons!

“This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given,” Jason said in a statement before the show. “My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man, I’m proud to be getting it — it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.”

Give a round of applause for @Jason_Aldean who graciously accepts the ACM Dick Clark Artist of the Decade Award. West Coast, don't miss the #ACMawards at 8/7c on CBS and @CBSAllAccess: https://t.co/FIfxhGqNi1 pic.twitter.com/96wuhejzl2 — CBS (@CBS) April 8, 2019

We’re so happy for Jason on his big night at the ACMS, and so was the entire academy. “On behalf of our special awards committee, our board of directors and Academy staff, we extend our congratulations to Jason and his entire team on this landmark career achievement,” said Pete Fisher, CEO of the Academy of Country Music.