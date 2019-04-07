Speaking at a benefit for the My Friend’s Place organization, Halsey revealed that she considered prostitution while she was homeless as a teenager.

While delivering a powerful speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend’s Place gala in LA on Apr. 6, Halsey, 24, opened up about how while struggling to make ends meet as homeless teenager in New York City, she considered selling her body in order to pay for food. “When I was living in New York, I was a teenager,” she told the crowd. “My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside me so I could pay for my next meal.”

“It wasn’t because I did something bad; it wasn’t because something was wrong with me; and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me, ‘cause they did, very much,” Halsey added. “But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone.”

She added, “I need you guys to realize that and while it’s very exiting that I am a record-selling, show-playing pop star, when I tell people that story, they go, ‘Oh my gosh, you went from being homeless to being a pop star. That’s amazing. We should help these people because we don’t know what they could become.’ Wrong. We shouldn’t help we think because there’s a chance that they could turn into a celebrity; we shouldn’t help because they could really make something of themselves. Because they are something right now.”

Halsey previously opened up on Twitter on Mar. 24 about having endometriosis and suffering three miscarriages. “I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness,” she wrote.