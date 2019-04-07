Breaking News
Hollywood Life

Halsey Admits That She Almost Sold Her Body To Survive When She Was Homeless — Speech

Halsey
REX/Shutterstock
Halsey is all smiles as she braves the rain along side new boyfriend Yungblud walking after lunch in Los Angeles. Pictured: Halsey Yungblud Ref: SPL5060297 030219 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: Nixon / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights
West Hollywood, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* *WEB MUST CALL FOR PRICING* Halsey and her new boyfriend Yungblud enjoy a smoke together with some PDA as they wait for their driver following a dinner date for two at Jones Pizza restaurant in West Hollywood. The pair were first spotted leaving a studio together in November after Halsey had split from ex G-Eazy and appear to be making a go of it.Pictured: Halsey, YungbludBACKGRID USA 1 FEBRUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Pop superstar Halsey and musician Yungblud were seen arriving home with an SUV full of groceries and guitar equipment after an evening out together in Los Angeles. The pair were first spotted leaving a studio together in November after Halsey had split from ex G-Eazy.Pictured: Halsey, Yungblud BACKGRID USA 31 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: W Blanco / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
In this photo released by Warner Bros., talk show host Ellen DeGeneres is seen during a taping of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" at the Warner Bros. lot in Burbank, Calif. (Photo by Michael Rozman/Warner Bros.) View Gallery View Gallery 29 Photos.
Weekend Editor

Speaking at a benefit for the My Friend’s Place organization, Halsey revealed that she considered prostitution while she was homeless as a teenager.

While delivering a powerful speech at the Ending Youth Homelessness: A Benefit for My Friend’s Place gala in LA on Apr. 6, Halsey, 24, opened up about how while struggling to make ends meet as homeless teenager in New York City, she considered selling her body in order to pay for food. “When I was living in New York, I was a teenager,” she told the crowd. “My friends were picking out decorations for their dorms, and I was debating on whether or not I should let a stranger inside me so I could pay for my next meal.”

“It wasn’t because I did something bad; it wasn’t because something was wrong with me; and it wasn’t because my parents didn’t love me, ‘cause they did, very much,” Halsey added. “But a series of unfortunate circumstances led me to be in that position, and it can happen to absolutely anyone.”

She added, “I need you guys to realize that and while it’s very exiting that I am a record-selling, show-playing pop star, when I tell people that story, they go, ‘Oh my gosh, you went from being homeless to being a pop star. That’s amazing. We should help these people because we don’t know what they could become.’ Wrong. We shouldn’t help we think because there’s a chance that they could turn into a celebrity; we shouldn’t help because they could really make something of themselves. Because they are something right now.”

Halsey previously opened up on Twitter on Mar. 24 about having endometriosis and suffering three miscarriages. “I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness,” she wrote.