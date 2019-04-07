G-Eazy & Machine Gun Kelly Call A Truce Thanks To Rapper Eminem: How He Ended Their Feud

Eminem somehow convinced G-Eazy & Machine Gun Kelly to put a stop to their notorious feud backstage at a show in Vegas, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Machine Gun Kelly‘s public feuds with G-Eazy, 29, and Eminem, 46, both came to an end during a performance at KAOS nightclub in Las Vegas on Apr. 6, and it was the real Slim Shady who brought peace between all three of them. A source close to the situation told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that MGK and Young Gerald are “thankful” their beef has been squashed. “G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly officially have called a truce and it all went down in Las Vegas before they performed last night,” our insider told us. “Eminem, who is a friend of both Kelly and G-Eazy, got involved and told them their beef should be squashed and was the mastermind behind the make-up.”

Apparently, MGK and G-Eazy made amends backstage before G-Eazy welcomed Kelly on stage to perform with him. “The two then shared a brief conversation backstage at KAOS at The Palms Resort and Casino,” our source continued. “It was their first time talking face to face since feuding. G-Eazy then asked MGK to join him on stage to let the world know they made up as they performed ‘Loco.'”

And after their reconciliation, both parties are feeling good about making amends. “It was very important to both of the guys to let everyone know all was well,” our insider went on to say. “They’re both so thankful that Eminem got involved to help and realized the whole thing was silly in the first place. The beef has officially been squashed.”

Machine Gun Kelly and G-Eazy’s feud has ranged over several diss tracks, and a reported love triangle involving Halsey. Meanwhile, after calling Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott “hot as f***” when she was 16 years old, Eminem called out MGK in the diss track “Not Alike” and Kelly responded with his own diss track, “Rap Devil.” Eminem then responded with “Killshot.”