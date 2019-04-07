Florida Georgia Line & Jason Aldean Kick Off ACM Awards With Epic ‘Can’t Hide Red’ Performance

Florida Georgia Line have done it again. The country duo rocked the stage at the ACM Awards with their stunning performance with Jason Aldean.

Jason Aldean, 42, and Florida Georgia Line kicked off the 54th ACM Awards with an electric performance of “Can’t Hide Red” on April 7 and the three singers had the glitzy crowd on its feet. The country star and the duo – Tyler Hubbard, 32, and Brian Kelley, 33 – took to the stage with a simple, fuss free performance that focused on their vocals. There were no gimmicks, just pure country music that celebs such as Keith Urban and his wife Nicole Kidman seemed to appreciate. Tyler looked very patriotic in a red, white and blue, American flag-patterned suit.

It’s been a bumper year for Jason and Florida Georgia Line, even before they set foot into the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Jason has been nominated for two ACMS – for Entertainer Of The Year and Music Event Of The Year for his song “Drowns the Whiskey,” which features Miranda Lambert. But the singer was also set to win the ACM Dick Clark Artist Of The Decade Award at the event. “This is probably one of the coolest awards I’ve ever been given,” Jason said in a statement when the news was announced in March. “My heroes are on this list, something I can’t really even wrap my head around being part of. But, man I’m proud to be getting it – it’s for everyone who stuck with us and supported us through the years.” Even without that award Jason already had multiple ACM Awards under his belt, including winning Entertainer of the Year an impressive three times.

Florida Georgia Line have also received ACM Award nominations in 2019. Tyler and Brian have been nominated for Duo Of The Year and they have received two nods for their song “Meant To Be,” which features Bebe Rexha (Song Of The Year and Single Of The Year). Tyler and Brian must love it in Las Vegas because on April 4 they announced that they’re returning to the town for their second, limited residency. Tickets went on sale on April 5 for fans to see the guys perform at the Zappos Theater on Nov. 6, 8, 9 and 12. Whether Jason or Bebe will join them during their shows, remains to be seen!