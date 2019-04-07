Marc Jacobs was the one getting married, but Emily Ratajkowski caught everyone’s eye at his wedding. The model wore a dress with a neckline so deep, it went all the way down to her waist!

Emily Ratajkowski, 27, wasn’t the only celebrity attending the wedding of Marc Jacobs, 55, and Charly Defrancesco, 37, but when she arrived for the April 6 event in New York City, she came close to stealing the show from the newlyweds. Wearing a shimmery, yellow Marc Jacobs gown (naturally), the model/actress went braless to the glamorous affair. Her hair was parted down the middle, and her makeup was on point. With the outfit seemingly wrapping around her neck in a makeshift collar, Emily looked completely elegant. Considering it was Marc Jacobs’ wedding, she wouldn’t look anything less than flawless.

Emily was one of the many celebs attending what might be the high-fashion vent of the year. Marc and his longtime boyfriend tied the knot in an intimate ceremony. After saying “I do,” they celebrated their love at Grill Room in midtown Manhattan. Kate Moss, Naomi Campbell, Kaia Gerber, Lil Kim, Frank Ocean, Rita Ora, Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour, as well as both Gigi and Bella Hadid were just some of the celebs helping celebrate Marc and Charly’s marriage. To commemorate their matrimony, both Marc and Charly wore diamond and onyx penguin pins on their lapels. “Penguins have only one partner and mate for life. A great example of faithfulness and fidelity,” Marc said on Instagram.

Before she arrived at Marc and Charly’s wedding, Emily was spotted wearing a cleavage-bearing top while on the streets of NYC on April 4. While the top, and how it showed off her skin, was more suited for a warmer season, she stayed toasty by donning a heavy black down jacket. It seems Emily is ready for the beach. She gave everyone a preview of her “bikini body” by….wearing a bikini, shaking her perfect butt in a very sexy Instagram video. The clip, which was an ad for her Inamorata swimwear line, showed her in a cream-colored thong. While it seems like she’s posing in a bikini every day, this shot of Emily may have been the sexiest yet.

Even when Emily is covered up, she smolders with sex appear. Emily left the bikinis home when she posed for the “Unstatus Quo” campaign for Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas. While donning a black tuxedo with an open blazer and cotton turtleneck – yes, Emily wore a turtleneck – she looked just as stunning. Be it in a bikini, a dress with a plunging neckline, or a turtle neck, Emily always looks gorgeous.