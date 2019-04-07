Dan + Shay & Kelly Clarkson Team Up To Perform Epic ‘Keeping Score’ Duet At The ACMs

Talk about the perfect collaboration! Dan + Shay were joined by Kelly Clarkson for a stunning performance of their hit, ‘Keeping Score’ at the ACMs on April 7 in LA. They had the crowd cheering during their lively rendition of their chart-topping hit!

What was life before Dan + Shay and Kelly Clarkson, collaborated? The duo and the female powerhouse made the 2019 ACM Awards arguably the best awards show of the season on April 7 in LA. Grammy winners — Dan Smyers, 31, and Shay Mooney, 27 — teamed up with the American Idol alum and The Voice judge for an epic performance of “Keeping Score” at the 54th annual show. Dan + Shay took the stage right before they won the ACM for Duo of the Year.

This was the first time the duo performed the track live with Kelly. “Keeping Score” is about living in the moment and appreciating what you have. “The song was inspired by where we are in our lives,” Dan said during an interview, as reported by the Tennessean. “Everything is so quantifiable in this day in age. We’re at an awards show where we work so hard on this music and we out our hearts and souls into this art and for 30 seconds you’re put on TV against your peers, people we are great friends with and sometimes you win and sometimes you lose.”

Dan continued: “But when you lose, you get really down on yourself. We can’t help that, we’re all competitive. We wouldn’t be where we are if we weren’t competitive. We’re trying to get better about appreciating the fact that life is good, this is awesome and we’re living our dreams.”

To perform “Keeping Score” live with Kelly is a complete honor for Dan + Shay. “I’m waiting to look over at her, and I hope we’re going to have that awesome moment of ‘I can’t believe this is happening,'” Shay said, per the Tennessean. “I’m the luckiest guy in the world getting to listen to them sing back and forth,” he added. “It’s going to be awesome.” Earlier in the night, Dan + Shay took home the ACM for “Song of the Year” for their hit “Tequila”.