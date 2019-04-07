Colton Underwood & Cassie Randolph Prove They’re Still Madly In Love At ACM Awards

They’re going strong! ‘The Bachelor’s Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph made their official red carpet debut at the ACM Awards on April 7, and they looked so darn cute together!

Life after The Bachelor seems to be working out well for Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph. The pair’s ending on the how was a bit unconventional, but they’ve been happily in a relationship ever since, and zhey showed off their love by attending the Academy of Country Music Awards together on April 7. Colton looked super handsome while suited up for the red carpet, and Cassie was gorgeous as ever in a black dress with silver fringe. The ensemble featured a long train on one side, while the right side of the dress was shorter to show off major leg.

It’s been just under a month since Cassie and Colton went public with their romance after The Bachelor finale, but things nearly turned out VERY differently for them. In fact, Cassie almost left the show when she was one of three women left! After hearing that her dad was skeptical about her relationship with Colton, Cassie began getting cold feet, and told Colton she didn’t think she’d be ready for an engagement if he picked her in the end. She didn’t want to put him through that, so she broke up with him, and it left him absolutely heartbroken. At that point, Colton already knew Cassie was the one he wanted to be with.

Rather than just letting her go, though, Colton decided to break up with Tayshia Adams and Hannah Godwin, then fight to get Cassie back. Before she got on the plane home, he went to her hotel room and begged her for a second chance, even if it meant they would just date, rather than get engaged, at the end. She agreed, and after meeting Colton’s family and spending the night with him, Cassie knew he was the one she wanted to be with. They left the show as boyfriend and girlfriend, and confirmed during the live March 12 finale that they were still “super in love.”

Colton and Cassie are now both living in California, albeit separately. However, they still spend a significant amount of time together, and previously said they have plans to do a lot of traveling this year before taking any further steps in their relationship. A trip to Vegas for the ACMs was certainly a good start, right!?