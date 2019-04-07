Colin Jost Thrown Out Of Ring During WrestleMania’s Battle Royale & Wears OBJ’s Browns Jersey

Anything can happen at WrestleMania – and Colin Jost just proved it! During the WWE’s biggest event, he got thrown out of the ring at the end of the Battle Royale match!

WrestleMania is called “the Showcase of the Immortals,” “the Grandest Stage of Them All,” and “the Greatest Spectacle in Sports Entertainment, and on April 7, everyone found out why – all courtesy of Colin Host‘s excellent performance as the “heel” of the Battle Royale event. Showing up with fellow Weekend Update co-host Michael Che wearing Odell Beckham Jr.‘s Browns jersey (thus trolling all of New York), Colin earned some praise from fans who thought his heel costume was spot-on. The whole match ended with Braun Strowman tossing him out of the ring, thus winning the match and the roar of the crowd. Watch the hilarity below!

WrestleMania is known for its unforgettable, epic and “Oh My God” moments, even since the first edition took place at Madison Square Garden in 1985. If Twitter was around when Hulk Hogan teamed up with Mr. T to take on “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff and “Rowdy” Roddy Piper, the confrontation between Mr. T and Piper would have gone viral, for sure. Undoubtbly, the biggest moment from WrestleMania came two years later, when Hulk Hogan did the unthinkable and bodyslam Andre The Giant. The WWE (then called the WWF) claimed that 93,173 people filled the Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan to witness this event, and the roof nearly blew off the stadium when Hogan pulled off that spectacular feat.

More recently, Superstars have gone viral at WWE for a wide variety of reasons. The Hardy Boyz (Matt Hardy and brother Jeff Hardy) returned to the WWE at WrestleMania 33 in 2017 after being gone for nearly a decade. While many were shocked to see “Team Xtreme” back in a WWE ring, more were freaking out over how Sasha Banks stepped up her gear game at WrestleMania (even though she lost the Fatal-4-Way elimination match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship.) A year later, Seth Rollins (after ditching the Guy Fieri-style flame pants he wore at the Royal Rumble earlier in 2018) debuted a Game of Thrones inspired outfit, as “The Architect” dressed up as the Night King. With GoT ending this year, Seth will have to figure out a new outfit for next year.

He previously dressed as Thanos from the Avengers movies. Maybe he can be Captain Marvel next?