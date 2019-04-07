Chrissy Metz Makes Live TV Singing Debut At ACM Awards With Carrie Underwood & More

For the first time ever, Chrissy Metz sang live on TV at the 2019 ACM Awards, and she was joined by some other powerful women for the incredible performance!

Fans of This Is Us have heard Chrissy Metz sing on the show plenty of times, but she was on a whole new playing field when she hit the stage for a LIVE TV performance at the ACM Awards on April 7. The actress was in attendance to promote her new movie, Breakthrough, at the show, and she was joined by incredible female singers Carrie Underwood, Lauren Alaina, Mickey Guyton and Maddie & Tae for her performance. The ladies collaborated on a gorgeous rendition of “I’m Standing With You,” and it was absolutely breathtaking.

During the performance, the women spotlighted ACM Lifting Lives, a philanthropic group that aims to improve lives through the power of music. The crowd was absolutely entranced by the performance, and everyone applauded like crazy when it was over. Carrie has a song on the Breakthrough soundtrack, so her appearance in this collaboration made perfect sense! Meanwhile, earlier in the show, she performed her song “Southbound” solo, and it was also, of course, incredible!

Carrie gave birth to her second child just two and a half months ago on Jan. 21, and the ACM Awards were the perfect place for her to make this big comeback. Next month, she’ll kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360, so she’s been hard at work in rehearsals to get the show just right. If the “Southbound” performance is any indication of what’s to come, it’s going to be a damn good time!

Breakthrough hits theaters on April 17, 2019. The movie is based on a true story about a boy who fell through a lake in 2015 and lost his pulse for 45 minutes before being revived in a miraculous recovery. Chrissy plays the boys mother, who wrote the book that the movie is based off of.