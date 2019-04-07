Carrie Underwood Makes Epic Post-Baby Comeback With ‘Southbound’ At ACM Awards

After more than two months away from the spotlight with a newborn baby, Carrie Underwood returned in a BIG way with a performance at the ACM Awards!

Carrie Underwood is back and better than ever! The powerhouse country singer took the stage at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, and she looked and sounded better than ever. Carrie belted out her song, “TK,” and it was BEYOND powerful. She also showed off her post-baby bod in a sparkling, multi-colored fringe minidress, and she looked incredible. Carrie started the performance outside by the pool, but eventually ended up inside the MGM Grand Garden Arena to entertain the crowd in a big way. When she got to the front, she even gave her husband, Mike Fisher, a sweet kiss on the lips!

This was Carrie’s first official appearance since she gave birth to her second child, Jacob Fisher, on Jan. 21. Although she’s popped up on Instagram here and there over the last two months, Carrie has mostly been laying low and focusing on her growing family. However, if this ACM Awards performance is any indication, she’s clearly ready to make a BIG comeback! In less than one month, Carrie will kick off her Cry Pretty Tour 360, which begins on May 1 in North Carolina. The tour goes until July 4 before taking a bit of a hiatus, then picking up again from Sept. 10 until Oct. 31.

Carrie actually released her last album, Cry Pretty, back in September, but had to postpone the tour until the later half of 2019 because of her pregnancy. The American Idol winner went through a LOT before welcoming her second son — she actually had THREE miscarriages in just over one year before Jacob. During that same time, she suffered a fall outside her Nashville home, leaving her with a broken wrist and a scar on her face.

It was actually at last year’s ACM Awards that Carrie made her post-accident comeback after almost five months away from the public eye. She gave a stunning performance of “Cry Pretty” at the show, and was brought to tears over the support she received from the fans in the audience, as well as others in the country music industry.