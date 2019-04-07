Carrie Underwood Debuts Post-Baby Body In Sexy Dress At ACMs Just 2 Months After Giving Birth

Carrie Underwood just slayed the ACMs red carpet. The country queen showed off her incredible post-baby body in a gorgeous dress only 2 months after giving birth to her second child, Jacob.

Carrie Underwood, 36, knows how to make one heck of a post-baby entrance. The “Cry Pretty” singer wowed on the ACM Awards red carpet in a stunning black and silver gown. The one-shouldered gown was adorned with sequins and featured thigh-high slits that showed off Carrie’s toned legs. Carrie’s topped off her incredible post-baby look with her hair in a half-up, half-down style. The 2019 ACMs was Carrie’s first major public appearance since giving birth to her second child, Jacob, in Jan. 2019. She walked the red carpet with husband, Mike Fisher, 38.

At last year’s ACMs, Carrie performed for the first time since her nasty fall in Nov. 2017 that required her to get 40 to 50 stitches on her face. Carrie had warned fans that she might look a bit different after the facial injury, but her scar was barely visible on stage. The singer looked absolutely stunning in a gorgeous sequined mini dress and sounded amazing singing a powerful rendition of “Cry Pretty.” Carrie cried after her performance as the crowd gave her a standing ovation.

Carrie and Mike already have a son named Isaiah, 4. After announcing her second pregnancy, Carrie opened up about her struggles to get pregnant again. She admitted she had suffered three miscarriages in two years on CBS Sunday Morning in Sept. 2018.

A few weeks before the ACMs, Carrie opened up about getting back in shape after getting birth. “I’m going to be honest, ‘bouncing back’ after having Jacob has been much more difficult than after I had Isaiah and I’ve been pretty hard on myself lately,” she wrote on Instagram. Later on in her post, she vowed to stop being so hard on her post. “I promise to stop analyzing every angle and every curve and every pound and every meal,” she continued. “I’m going to keep staying the path because it is a journey and as long as I’m always working towards my goals, one day I’ll reach them. I’m going to take it day by day, smile at the girl in the mirror, and work out because I love this body and all it has done and will continue to do!”