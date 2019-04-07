Carly Pearce Reveals New Album Has Multiple Collabs & The Ultimate Female Empowerment Track

We caught up with Carly Pearce EXCLUSIVELY on the ACM Awards red carpet, where she dished all about her new album and other exciting things to come in 2019!

Carly Pearce has a BIG year ahead of her. “I’m about to start the Jason Aldean and Kane Brown Ride All Night tour, I’m working on my second album, and I’m getting married!” she gushed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY on the ACM Awards red carpet on April 7. Fans have anxiously been waiting for new music from Carly, and she confirmed that there will be some epic collaborations when CP2 is released later this year. Of course, one is with her fiance, Michael Ray, which he dished about in an interview with HollywoodLife last month, but there’s more where that came from!

“A couple of boys will make an appearance on my record,” Carly confirmed. “I am engaged to one of them. And there’s another one that I really really really love so much.” Aside from those duets, there’s also an girl-power anthem that females should definitely look forward to. “There’s one song on the album that I’m really excited about called “Woman Down,”” Carly said. “And it’s all about females.”

Carly looked absolutely amazing in her red dress on the ACMs red carpet, where she, of course, posed for photos with Michael before heading inside. The pair hit the stage together during the show to present the award for Duo of the Year, while Carly was nominated in the New Female Artist of the Year category herself.

The country singer’s new album doesn’t have a release date yet, but Michael teased on the red carpet that the two are aiming for an October wedding. The second half of this year is definitely going to be a BIG one for this gal!