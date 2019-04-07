Cardi B Shows Off New Tongue Piercing & Sexy Slit Dress In Head-To-Toe Green – Video & Pics

Cardi B stunned in a gorgeous mint green outfit in Las Vegas on April 6, and even revealed her newest piercing as well in an EXCLUSIVE HollywoodLife video!

“I Like It” rapper Cardi B, 26, certainly knows how to make a splash! The star attended the KAOS Grand Opening at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas on April 6 wearing a fun and colorful ensemble in all-green hues. HollywoodLife was sure to capture Cardi’s gorgeous outfit, which you can watch above. Cardi wore a ruffled green dress with a thigh-high slit along with a matching large hat. Cardi also surprised fans at the event with her new tongue piercing, which she, of course, rocked with total and complete confidence!

Cardi’s dress featured long sleeves and ruffles throughout. Part of her dress extended all the way to the ground with ruffles on the floor. The high slit exposed one of her legs, which Cardi used to her advantage when posing for pictures. At this point, Cardi poses like a pro on carpets and events, and this one was no different – she rocked it!

Cardi didn’t only bring her fashion A-game to the event, she also brought her makeup one, too! Cardi rocked a stunning teal-blue eyeshadow on her top lid, and hot pink eyeshadow on her lower lid to add to the vibrant overall look. She rocked a peachy blush and muted pink lipstick. Her silver strappy heels paired perfectly with the cool-toned springtime look.

We can’t wait to hear what people think of Cardi’s upcoming Las Vegas residency, and of course, her acting role debut in upcoming movie Hustlers! If her previous success is any indication, we think Cardi will rock her rappng, acting, and of course, her fashion game for her projects to come!