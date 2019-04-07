Are you ready to fall in ‘luv’? In a pink-colored preview, BTS just teased the first single off their upcoming album — and it’s a collaboration with Halsey!

Get ready for the biggest song of the spring, summer – heck, the whole year! BTS just gave the ARMY a preview of “Boy With Luv, the first song off their upcoming album, Map of Soul: Persona. In a 46-second teaser video, the K-Pop superstars got all their fans hyped, especially since they revealed that this upcoming song is a collaboration with Halsey! The 24-year-old even makes an appearance in the teaser, working as a pink-haired teller at a ticket booth. As she closes up shop for the night, Halsey walks out to spy…BTS lounging on a yellow couch out in the street. The boys are all dressed in pink, giving an idea that this song (and music video) is going to be very, very colorful.

While the teaser didn’t include any music, that didn’t matter to the BTS ARMY, as everyone was super excited by this preview. “Halsey and BTS entering 2019 with a collab knowing damn well they are Going to bring the locals and kpopies together and shut us all down 😌😜😍🙂😊😃#BTSxHalsey #BoyWithLuvTeaser,” one tweeted. “WE love @Halsey,” another fan added. “BTS are gonna have collabs with ed sheeran, halsey, AND H.E.R. bro what goes ON #BoyWithLuv” “let’s appreciate how pure and precious @halsey and @BTS_twt’s frienship is. i’m so happy that bts got a friend like halsey, been so supportive and have been a real friend to bts. glad that this BTSxHalsey collab is happening!! this gonna be the Song of the Century!!” another added.

BTS’s Persona is set for an April 12 release, the same day that the “Boy With Luv” video is expected to drop. A day later, on April 13, BTS will perform on Saturday Night Live in what will probably be one of the biggest moments in the show’s 40-plus year history.

While some were shocked to see Halsey team with BTS, other fans weren’t too surprised, as Halsey has been friends with BTS for years. “I think we both have this conceptual thing that we really like to do so it could be cool to find some kind of bridge that is really good for my MO,” she said when speaking to Heat (h/t Metro). “Something that signifies the whole thing together.

“They were so inspirational to me when I was making Hopeless Kingdom because I’ve been on BTS for a really long time,” she added. “I was watching some of their earlier concept videos and I saw some of the philosophical references they were using and the colors and the warmness, it inspired me so much. ‘As someone who loves making concept videos for my fans, part of the fan experience of being a fan of them was going through all that and I got to see it from the other side and it helped me when making my second album. I am rooting for them, man.”