Blake Shelton ‘Thrilled’ Gwen Stefani Made It A Point To Support Him For ACM Awards

It ‘meant so much’ to Blake Shelton that Gwen Stefani wanted to be there for him at tonight’s ACM Awards, a source close to the couple told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Gwen Stefani, 49, arrived in Las Vegas on April 6th to support her boyfriend Blake Shelton, 42, ahead of the Academy of Country Music Awards tonight, April 7, and he’s so grateful to have her there with him. A source close to Blake, who will be performing at the ceremony tonight, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s elated she’ll be there to watch him take the stage. “Blake is so thrilled to have Gwen by his side this weekend for the ACM Awards,” our source told us. “It meant so much to him that she wanted to be there. This is a big night for Blake and Gwen is always happy to support him. He really doesn’t ask for much from her, but he wanted her there so she made it a point to get there, plain and simple.”

In addition to feeling excited that she’ll be there to cheer him on tonight, Blake is happier than he’s ever been with Gwen — and the feeling is mutual! “Blake and Gwen have truly never been happier and Gwen is extremely supportive and happy for Blake and his music,” our insider added. “She loves watching him perform, and she’s constantly telling everyone how proud she is of him.”

We reported earlier how Blake is not concerned about bumping into his ex-wife Miranda Lambert, 35, at the show, and Gwen is equally as unconcerned. “Gwen is an utter professional and a classy lady and should she see Miranda, she would have no problem saying a quick and casual ‘hello,'” our source continued. “This night is about Blake, though, to Gwen, so Miranda isn’t really on her mind.”