Blake Shelton Goes Back To His Oklahoma Roots To Perform ‘God’s Country’ At ACM Awards

Blake Shelton tested out his new single on the perfect stage! The ACM Award winner performed ‘God’s Country’ on his ‘big night,’ which Gwen Stefani was a part of.

Blake Shelton, 42, couldn’t have picked a better song to entertain the crowd at the Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. The judge on The Voice took the stage to perform his new single, “God’s Country,” which just dropped on March 29. Blake took inspiration from the countryside of Oklahoma for the song, where he was born and now owns two properties. We’re sure many audience members could relate — including the award show host herself! Reba McEntire, in addition to fellow attendee/performer Carrie Underwood, both hail from Oklahoma as well, making the song even more sentimental despite being performed all the way in the Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Blake appeared totally at ease on stage, as he’s no newcomer to the award show. He has taken home four trophies from the ACM Awards over the years, which include “Male Vocalist of the Year” in 2012 and the “Gene Weed Special Achievement Award” the following year. The “Ol’ Red” singer has racked up 20 nominations in total, starting in 2002. But his long track record with the Academy of Country Music isn’t the sole reason Blake didn’t break a sweat on stage — or off. The NBC star didn’t have to worry about an awkward run-in with his ex-wife at the show, who also happens to be a household name in the country music industry!

“Blake and Miranda [Lambert] bumping into one another just isn’t going to happen,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife, prior to the show. “And he’s is well aware of that and isn’t worried that the ACMs will be awkward. The producers have awards shows down to such a science that the chances of people bumping into each other is slim to none. Everyone is on walkie, and seating arrangements are figured out well beforehand.”

.@blakeshelton means business at the #ACMawards with his jean jacket and six string… Oklahoma business. pic.twitter.com/k3uUaHyNF2 — CBS (@CBS) April 8, 2019

Blake could deliver his all because his favorite cheerleader was right there in the audience! “Blake is so thrilled to have Gwen [Stefani] by his side this weekend for the ACM Awards,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “It meant so much to him that she wanted to be there. This is a big night for Blake and Gwen is always happy to support him. He really doesn’t ask for much from her, but he wanted her there so she made it a point to get there, plain and simple.”