Gwen Stefani Gives Blake Shelton A Sweet Kiss For Good Luck Ahead Of ACM Awards Performance

Gwen Stefani planted a kiss on her boyfriend Blake Shelton’s lips before he took the ACM Awards stage and it was adorable.

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, proved that they are perhaps the sweetest couple in country music in a behind-the-scenes clip at the ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7. The No Doubt singer shared an Instagram story with her fans, showing her give The Voice star a kiss on his lips before he took to the stage to perform his song, “God’s Country.” A fan soon shared the clip on Instagram with a cute caption to boot. “I am dead! Dead I say!” the person wrote.

Nearly four years after they first started dating, Gwen and Blake’s love is still going strong. The two Voice coaches found each other after their respective splits – Blake broke up with Miranda Lambert, 35, in July 2015, while Gwen would call it quits with Gavin Rossdale, 53, a month later – and while there was suspicion that this was a “showmance,” it has proven itself to be legit. Though, it wasn’t as if Gwen was looking for a quick rebound, as a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that she was “so incredibly hurt from her divorce,” and she continues to deal with the “pain and scars” of that broken marriage. Yet, the source said Blake “truly opened her back up again. She truly has never been this happy and in love in a relationship and Blake feels the same.”

As much as Gwen has moved on, so has Miranda, who tied the knot to Brendan McLoughlin in a surprise wedding around the start of 2019. While many were shocked to discover Miranda had put a ring on it after only dating Brendan for a few months, a source told HollywoodLife.com that Blake didn’t really react when he found out. “Miranda getting married is almost like a relief to him. She was a big part of his life for quite a while and only wants good things for her, but he’s not paying attention at all.”

Both Blake and Miranda are booked to perform at the ACM awards, so does that mean they’re destined for an awkward run-in? Don’t count on it. While other award shows live for the drama of exes having tense showdowns, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that the producers of the ACMs have everything “down to such a science that the chances of people bumping into each other are slim to none…people aren’t going to cross paths if they don’t want to.” So, that means Miranda doesn’t have to worry about any cringe moments with her ex-husband, and both Blake and Gwen can enjoy a romantic night out.