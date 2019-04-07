Ashley McBryde Reveals How Meeting People On The Road Is Helping Inspire Her 2nd Record

Ashley McBryde is gearing up to drop some serious new music! The singer reveals it was her fans who inspired her forthcoming record in an exclusive interview with HollywoodLife.

Ashley McBryde, 35, is getting ready to release her second record, which she reveals was inspired by her close connections with her fans. “I’m trying to read more right now. That’s one of the things that starts to die off when you’re touring. But, the coolest thing I’m inspired by now is everyone and the stories you get to hear,” she tells HollywoodLife during an EXCLUSIVE interview at the ACMs in Los Angeles on April 7, where she performed her hit “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”. Ashley was also crowned the female artist of the year. “If you just get over yourself for two seconds and listen to what someone has to say to you — you get real human connection, and that’s where music comes from.”

Ashley reveals she has some “crazy tours” in store for fans in 2019. “We were out with Little Big Town, and we announced some more shows with Miranda Lambert, and that includes Maren Morris, Pistol Annies, and festival season is going to be a blast,” she explains, noting that it’s time to get in the studio and start record two. “At the end of April we’ll go in,” she reveals of her upcoming music, adding, “We’ll rehearse for three days, and when we feel like we’ve got the songs, we’ll cut ’em!”

As for her new track, “Girl Goin’ Nowhere”, Ashley says she’s played it close to “1,000” times now. “It’s one of those songs that I try not to do in rehearsals because you never ever want that song to feel done,” she admits. “It depends where you’re standing and who you’re singing it in front of — that feeling, that gravity of what you’re doing and what you’ve become. It changes every time and it still feels just as heavy. I love that song.”

When she reflects on 2018, the singer can’t believe everything she’s accomplished thus far, in addition to the outpouring love from fans. “The response that my fans gave back was so overwhelmingly full of love,” Ashley gushes. “I know they’re crazy, I now they’re rabid, I know they’re thirsty like I am. — Country music has the best fans in the world anyway, but specifically mine. My tribe is crazy cool.”