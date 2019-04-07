‘American Idol’ Live Blog: The Top 20 Begin To Hit The Stage For Epic Celebrity Duets

The first 10 contestants of the top 20 will be performing with some of the best artists in the music business for the celebrity duets edition of ‘American Idol’ on April 7.

The first round of American Idol contestants from the top 20 are performing in hopes of nabbing a spot in the top 14. Ten contestants are performing on night one of celebrity duets and three will be going home. The next 10 contestants from the top 20 will perform on April 8. The first celebrity duet of the night is Walker Burroughs and Jason Mraz. They team up for a fun rendition of Jason’s song “Have It All.” After the performance is over, Jason raves that Walker “has it all.” The judges all loved Walker and Jason’s duet, with Katy Perry called it “so cool and composed.”

Next up is Kate Barnette, who is performing with Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo. They perform a sensational rendition of Pat’s hit “Heartbreaker.” Kate holds her own alongside the legend and rocks out with her guitar alongside Neil. She’s only been playing the electric guitar for one year and she kills it. Lionel Richie advises Kate to take everything she’s learned from Pat and Neil and use it for the rest of her career. This live blog is developing…