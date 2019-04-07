Wackiest Dressed Celebs At The 2019 ACM Awards: Cam, Brothers Osborne, & More

While there were a ton of gorgeous outfits on the red carpet of the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, there were also a ton of even wackier ensembles.

Every time there’s an award show, there’s always really good dresses and then there’s always some people that arrive in some of the most bizarre looks we’ve ever seen. This year, at the 2019 ACM Awards, some of the most unique looks came from T.J. Osborne and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne, who both arrived in bright colored embroidered suits. T.J. rocked a fuschia blazer with silver studs, while John rocked a full turquoise fitted suit, completely embroidered in bright colored jellyfish and flowers.

Cam, 34, is known for her bizarre outfits, and while she can usually always be counted on for wearing yellow, this year at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards she ditched her yellow dresses for a pair of baggy black pants, an oversized white button-down shirt, with a silk patterned crop top over it, topping her entire look off with a black hat.

While we love Nicole Kidman, 51, we have to admit that her outfit wasn’t our all time favorite. There was just too much going on with her look — from the sequin midi tight dress, to the plunging neckline trimmed with lace, to the extra poofy sheer black sleeves — there was too much happening at once.

There were definitely a ton of amazing outfits at the ACM Awards, and even though these outfits were seriously wacky, there’s nothing wrong with having your own unique style.