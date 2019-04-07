ACM Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & More

The best of the best in country music were honored at the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7, and we rounded up a full list of all the big winners!

The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are finally here! It’s one of the biggest nights in country music, and it’s all going down at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7. Of course, the show is also airing on CBS so fans throughout the country can tune in. While the majority of the show will feature performances from the most high-profile country music singers, like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and plenty more, there will also be awards given to the biggest stars of the year, as well.

The ACM Awards honor artists and songwriters, with the most coveted honor of the night being the Entertainer of the Year Award. Jason Aldean has won the award for the last FOUR years, and he’s up for it again in 2019. Will Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton or Keith Urban be able to take him down?! We’ll be updating this Winner’s List in real-time throughout the show, so keep checking back to see who takes home every award. The winners for each category are listed below in BOLD.

New Female Artist of the Year

Danielle Bradbery

Lindsay Ell

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year

Jimmie Allen

Luke Combs

Jordan Davis

Michael Ray

Mitchell Tenpenny

New Vocal Duo of Group of the Year

High Valley

Runaway June

Lanco

Female Artist of the Year

Miranda Lambert

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

Kacey Musgraves

Ashley McBryde

Male Artist of the Year

Dierks Bentley

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Entertainer of the Year

Jason Aldean

Luke Bryan

Kenny Chesney

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

Duo of the Year

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Locash

Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year

Lady Antebellum

Lanco

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Album of the Year

Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay

Desperate Man, Eric Church

From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton

Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves

The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year

“Down To The Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen

“Heaven,” Kane Brown

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Video of the Year

“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift

“Burn Out,” Midland

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson

“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Music Event of the Year

“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne

“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert

“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney

“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Song of the Year

“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell

“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton

“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves

“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Songwriter of the Year

Ross Copperman

Ashley Gorley

Shane McAnally

Chase McGill

Josh Osborne

This year’s ACM Awards were hosted by Reba McEntire, who also hosted the show solo in 2018. She previously held the host position from 2001-2010, and was then joined by Blake Shelton for 2011 and 2012. After taking a few years off from 2013-2017, though, she’s certainly made quite a comeback!