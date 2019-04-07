Breaking News
ACM Awards Winners 2019 — Full List: Luke Combs, Ashley McBryde & More

The best of the best in country music were honored at the 2019 ACM Awards on April 7, and we rounded up a full list of all the big winners!

The 54th annual Academy of Country Music Awards are finally here! It’s one of the biggest nights in country music, and it’s all going down at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 7. Of course, the show is also airing on CBS so fans throughout the country can tune in. While the majority of the show will feature performances from the most high-profile country music singers, like Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and plenty more, there will also be awards given to the biggest stars of the year, as well.

The ACM Awards honor artists and songwriters, with the most coveted honor of the night being the Entertainer of the Year Award. Jason Aldean has won the award for the last FOUR years, and he’s up for it again in 2019. Will Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Chris Stapleton or Keith Urban be able to take him down?! We’ll be updating this Winner’s List in real-time throughout the show, so keep checking back to see who takes home every award. The winners for each category are listed below in BOLD.

New Female Artist of the Year
Danielle Bradbery
Lindsay Ell
Ashley McBryde
Carly Pearce

New Male Artist of the Year
Jimmie Allen
Luke Combs
Jordan Davis
Michael Ray
Mitchell Tenpenny

New Vocal Duo of Group of the Year
High Valley
Runaway June
Lanco

Female Artist of the Year
Miranda Lambert
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
Kacey Musgraves
Ashley McBryde

Male Artist of the Year
Dierks Bentley
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Entertainer of the Year
Jason Aldean
Luke Bryan
Kenny Chesney
Chris Stapleton
Keith Urban

Duo of the Year
Brothers Osborne
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Locash
Maddie & Tae

Group of the Year
Lady Antebellum
Lanco
Little Big Town
Midland
Old Dominion

Album of the Year
Dan + Shay, Dan + Shay
Desperate Man, Eric Church
From A Room: Volume 2, Chris Stapleton
Golden Hour, Kacey Musgraves
The Mountain, Dierks Bentley

Single of the Year
“Down To The Honky Tonk,” Jake Owen
“Heaven,” Kane Brown
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Most People Are Good,” Luke Bryan
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Video of the Year
“Babe,” Sugarland featuring Taylor Swift
“Burn Out,” Midland
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drunk Girl,” Chris Janson
“Shoot Me Straight,” Brothers Osborne
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay

Music Event of the Year
“Burning Man,” Dierks Bentley featuring Brothers Osborne
“Drowns the Whiskey,” Jason Aldean featuring Miranda Lambert
“Everything’s Gonna Be Alright,” David Lee Murphy featuring Kenny Chesney
“Keeping Score,” Dan + Shay featuring Kelly Clarkson
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line

Song of the Year
“Break Up In The End,” Cole Swindell
“Broken Halos,” Chris Stapleton
“Meant To Be,” Bebe Rexha featuring Florida Georgia Line
“Space Cowboy,” Kacey Musgraves
“Tequila,” Dan + Shay
“Yours,” Russell Dickerson

Songwriter of the Year
Ross Copperman
Ashley Gorley
Shane McAnally
Chase McGill
Josh Osborne

This year’s ACM Awards were hosted by Reba McEntirewho also hosted the show solo in 2018. She previously held the host position from 2001-2010, and was then joined by Blake Shelton for 2011 and 2012. After taking a few years off from 2013-2017, though, she’s certainly made quite a comeback!