Best Dressed At 2019 ACM Awards: Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, & More

Some of our favorite country crooners arrived on the red carpet of the 2019 ACM Awards in Las Vegas on April 7, looking absolutely fabulous in their dresses.

Everyone arrived at the 54th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7 wearing gorgeous, bright ensembles. From Carrie Underwood, 36, to the host of the evening, Reba McEntire, 64, we rounded up all of our favorite outfits from the night. Carrie looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a one-shoulder, long sleeve black and silver gown. The sequin gown featured a cinched-in, thick bedazzled belt, while the skirt of the dress was completely cutout with two massive slits, showing off her amazingly toned legs. She paired the dress with rhinestone ankle-strap sandals and a voluminous bouffant hairstyle. Meanwhile, Miranda Lambert, 35, looked flawless in a skin-tight halter-neck neon green sequin gown.

One outfit we seriously loved was Maren Morris’s, 28, strapless lavender mini dress with a ruffled neckline and a super short hemline, with a cinched in waist. While the dress was super short, the side of the dress featured a long train, and she accessorized with metallic silver heels.

Other looks we loved were Reba’s fringe gown which she paired with black and white cowboy boots, Cassadee Pope’s skintight white, one-shoulder gown which featured a massive cutout on the side, showing off her rockhard abs. Lindsay Ell, on the other hand, went with the neon trend for spring that we’ve been seeing everywhere lately. The sleeveless slinky gown featured a one-shoulder neckline, with a big slit on the bodice, showing off major cleavage.

Kelly Clarkson also went with a revealing look when she threw on a navy slinky dress with a lace black v-neck bodice and sheer lace long sleeves. The gown featured high shoulder pads, while the rest of the dress hugged her frame, and was super flattering.