ACM Awards’ Hottest Couples: Carly Pearce, Michael Ray & More Enjoy Date Night On Red Carpet

Country music’s hottest couples got to spend their April 7 date night at the 2019 ACM Awards — and they heated up the red carpet while posing for sweet photos together!

Love was in the air for these country music couples at the 2019 Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7. Tons of hot duos hit up the red carpet in Vegas for the award show, and the couples pics were absolutely adorable. One of the first pairs to arrive was Tyler Rich and his beautiful fiancee, Sabina Gadecki, who looked gorgeous while showing off her long legs in a white minidress. The pair, who are getting married later this year, were too cute while posing for red carpet photos together.

Scotty McCreery looked super handsome at the show, and he arrived with his beautiful wife, Gabi McCreery, by his side. Jordan Davis and his wife, Kristen O’Connor, also walked the red carpet together, and they couldn’t have looked sweeter together. Meanwhile, Chuck Wicks and his new fiance, Kasi Williams, were absolutely beaming as they took photos on the carpet, and they were not shy about holding out her arm to show off her engagement ring in the pics!

Of course, Carly Pearce and Michael Ray were glowing on the red carpet, too. The award show comes just four months after they got engaged over a holiday vacation at the end of 2018, and they had huge smiles on their faces as they walked the red carpet. Carly looked beyond amazing in her red dress, while Michael was dapper in his black suit. Click through the gallery above to check out more couples arriving at the ACM Awards!

The ACM Awards air live on CBS from 8:00-11:00 pm ET. The show will feature performances from some of the biggest stars in country music, including Jason Aldean, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Maren Morris, Thomas Rhett, Luke Combs, Luke Bryan and MANY more. This year’s ceremony is hosted by Reba McEntire, who is taking on the job solo for the second year in a row.