Tiny & Heiress, 3, Rock Matching Braids while Lounging By The Pool On Vacation

Tiny Harris and daughter Heiress, 3, seem to be enjoying their pool getaway! Tiny shared adorable pics and videos of her daughter while they had fun in the sun.

Singer-songwriter Tiny Harris, 43, has been showing off her sunny vacation with daughter Heiress, 3, and we’re totally jealous! The mom shared a pic of her and her child on Instagram Stories, making sure we all know just how cute of a mother-daughter duo the two are. In the pic, Tiny made a duck face, while Heiress held her pink-colored nails and hand over her mouth. Both of them rocked gorgeous braids in the pic!

In Tiny’s next story, she asked Heiress to “model for her” as they hung out near a pool. She asked Heiress “what she got,” prompting her daughter to strike a pose or show off a cute little walk. Heiress was shy though, and didn’t give her mom anything to “work with!” After another ask from Tiny to “show” what she’s “got,” Heiress lifted her shirt a little to expose her bandage. “I got a band-aid,” the three-year-old excitedly proclaimed.

The toddler then explained (adorably) how she received her band-aid, describing an instance that she fell over and tripped. Tiny then asked her child if she feels better now, and Heiress replied that she does. The mother then said, “Well, you’re still pretty!” Tiny later shared a video of her and her daughter swinging on a chair, enjoying the warm weather.

We can’t wait to see more content from the adorable mother and daughter’s vacation – little Heiress is so sweet! Plus, they both rocked amazing outfits, and we def need more summer-themed fashion inspo as it gets warmer out!