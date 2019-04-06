‘SNL’: Jason Sudeikis Returns To Play Joe Biden Going Through Sensitivity Training In Cold Open

Jason Sudeikis got a little bit handsy while portraying Joe Biden in ‘SNL’s hilarious cold open!

Jason Sudeikis, 43, returned to SNL, and he absolutely nailed his impression of Joe Biden, 76, in the show’s cold open. While Kenan Thompson and Cecily Strong played his worried advisers, Jason was confused about why they wanted to discuss his touchy-feely habits: “I know this is about my March Madness bracket, isn’t it?” At one point, Jason insisted, “I’m a hugger; I’m a kisser, I’m a little bit of a sniffer.” Later on in the sketch, Jason greeted Kate McKinnon, who played a sensitivity training expert, forehead to forehead. Jason then asked Kate a slew of hilarious questions as the former vice president, which included, “Am I still allowed to do something like that gorgeous lift at the end of Dirty Dancing?” Jason was then tested out how he would act around female voters, and after cradling Aidy Bryant‘s face, and giving her a noogie, Aidy gave him a knee to the genitals.

On the Mar. 30 episode of SNL, the cold open started with Robert De Niro as Robert Mueller, Aidy Bryant as William Barr and Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump all reacting to the Mueller report in very different way. While De Niro played the straight man in the sketch, Bryant slyly revealed how she’d summarize the report. And Baldwin rejoiced extensively, and even sounded off an airhorn in the ensuing jubilation. He also declared himself “free at last, free at last,” and admitted that the “pardons are already in the mail.” Trump also said, “Russia, if you’re watching, go to bed. Daddy won.” He also admitted that in terms of redacting the report, he’d “black out everything except the words ‘no’ and ‘collusion.’

Meanwhile, the Mar. 9 episode’s cold open dealt with R. Kelly‘s emotional interview with Gayle King. Kenan Thompson, who played Kelly, said his “lawyers telling me no, but my ego is telling me yes.” He also added, “I’m not the Devil, and even I was, you can’t think of one nice thing to say about the Devil?”

Joe Biden gets some tips and tricks on how to properly greet a woman. #SNL pic.twitter.com/OiJBG8z3mF — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) April 7, 2019

The real highlight of sketch involved Kenan’s shock about how cameras for the interview were in plain sight: “Y’all just keep the camera out in the open like that?”