Paul Pierce Mocked For Claiming He’s A Better Bball Player Than Dwyane Wade

Basketball fans are cracking up over Paul Pierce’s claim that he had a better NBA career than Dwyane Wade — even after hearing the difference in their stats!

Paul Pierce appeared on ESPN’s Truth Serum on Friday, April 5, and Twitter cannot stop talking about the claims he made on the show. The subject of Dwyane Wade’s impending retirement came up, and host Michelle Beadle flat-out asked Paul who he thinks had a better basketball career — himself or Dwyane? “That’s easy!” he insisted. “I can say that off the bat. That’s me. If you gave me Shaq [O’Neill], if you gave me LeBron [James]…” Commentator Jalen Rose weighed in at that moment, and pointed out that Paul did get to play with two of the greats during his career: Ray Allen and Kevin Garnett.

“Yeah, but we got that late,” Paul insisted. “If you gave me these guys earlier in my career…” Michelle appeared to be sick of the excuses at that point, and asked, “What would have been a perfect time for you Paul?” At that, he claimed he’d be “sitting on five or six championships” if he’d had players like Shaq or LeBron on his team when he was 24 or 25 years old. That’s when Jalen decided to take the debate to the next level by hitting Paul with the stats.

“[Dwyane]’s made all-NBA First Team twice, Paul hasn’t done it,” he said. “He made all-NBA eight times to your four. He made all-Defensive Team three times to your zero. He’s won more scoring titles, you weren’t able to win a scoring title. He has three rings, you have one ring.” The video of the interview quickly went viral, and people on Twitter had a LOT to say about Paul’s confidence in his opinion.

“Paul Pierce really said with a straight face that his career was better than D Wade,” one fan laughed. Many others mocked Paul’s reaction to hearing Jalen read his stats compared to Dwyane’s. “Paul Pierce’s face is like when your momma comes home after meeting with your teachers on open school night and she reads off list of s*** you were diong in class,” someone wrote. Another added, “Paul Pierce embarrassing himself.”

Paul was chosen by the Boston Celtics in the 1998 NBA draft, and played with the team for 15 years. He was traded to the Brooklyn Nets in 2013, then signed with the Washington Wizards as a free agent in 2014. In 2015, he moved onto the Los Angeles Clippers, where he played for two years before retiring in 2017. Meanwhile, Wade was chosen by the Miami Heat in the 2003 draft. He played for the Chicago Bulls and Cleveland Cavaliers from 2016-2018, but was traded back to the Heat in Feb. 2018. Ahead of the 2018-2019 season, he announced his decision to retire at the end of the season.