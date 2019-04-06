Olivia Jade Only Feels Safe With Boyfriend After Feeling Burned By Parents

Olivia Jade has been comforted by boyfriend Jackson Guthy while dealing with her parents getting charged in the Operation Varsity Blues case, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

While YouTuber Olivia Jade, 19, has been dealing with the Operation Varsity Blues scandal, she has had a shoulder to lean on in her boyfriend Jackson Guthy, 23. A source close to Olivia EXCLUSIVELY revealed, “Olivia has been crying on her boyfriend’s shoulder daily and is so grateful for his love and support during this crazy time for her. She doesn’t know what she would do without him and this scandal has brought them closer together.” We’re glad she has someone to lean on during all of this!

Our source continued, “She only feels safe with her boyfriend after being burned by her parents and this embarrassing scandal,” the source said. “She has been comforted by her man and is hiding out at his place, the only place she feels secure and comfortable lately.” Olivia’s been seeking support from her boyfriend while her mom, Full House actress Lori Loughlin, 54, and dad, fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 55, allegedly bribed the University of Southern California with $500,000 to get both her and older sister Isabella, 20, into the school by pretending they were crew team recruits.

Olivia’s parents, as well as other wealthy parents such as Desperate Housewives actress Felicity Huffman, 56, were charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud to allegedly help their children get into colleges. The court case is ongoing, with initial court appearances in Boston on April 3. It remains unclear if Olivia and Isabella will have to testify against their parents and take the stand. For now, Olivia has kept a low profile and remained in the presence of her boyfriend while dealing with this dramatic scenario. Her parents could face up to 20 years in prison, which must be a lot to deal with for her. Luckily, Olivia has her boyfriend, and her sister, as she navigates it all.