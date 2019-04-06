Kylie Jenner Supports Travis Scott As He Kicks Off Vegas Residency: Why She Kept The Trip DL

Kylie Jenner felt it was ‘really important’ that she stay with Travis Scott for the first night of his Vegas residency at KAOS nightclub, a source told HL EXCLUSIVELY.

Kylie Jenner, 21, quietly joined Travis Scott, 27, in Las Vegas ahead of the beginning his residency at KAOS at The Palms Resort and Casino on Friday night, and a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife that while she didn’t make it to his first performance, she’s happy to be there to support him. “Kylie joined Travis in Las Vegas on Friday evening very quietly,” our source told us. “She didn’t want to make a whole scene, but they’re staying together. It was really important for both Kylie and Travis to be at the first night of Travis’ residency at KAOS at The Palms Resort and Casino. He’s worked hard for this and is extremely excited about it, and Kylie really wanted to support him just by being in Las Vegas.”

Kylie wanted to keep her arrival in Vegas unknown so that the the spotlight remained solely on him and his performance. “She wanted it to be on the DL she’s in town so the focus stays on him,” our source went on to say. “Travis went on really late so Kylie supported by just being in town and didn’t make it to his performance, which started around 2:30 a.m. They seem to be in a really good place.”

While Kylie reportedly confronted Travis with allegations of cheating, the two have seemed to work things out. In fact, the lip kit mogul recently shared photos from her recent “baecation” in late March with the rapper, where she’s totally straddling him. In addition to cuddling in a pool, Kylie slayed with her leopard print bikini choice. And after Kendall Jenner wrote in the comments, “Who took these pics? Love a third wheel,” Kylie admitted that they used a “self timer.”