Kodak Black Slammed For Making Plans To Pursue Lauren London After Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Rapper and songwriter Kodak Black, 21, held an Instagram Live in which he made comments about pursuing Lauren London, 34, who lost her longtime partner and father to her child, 33-year-old rapper Nipsey Hussle on March 31. In the live, Kodak said that he would “give her a whole year” for Lauren to “be crying and sh*t” – AKA grieve over Nipsey. Kodak then said “I ain’t trying to shoot at her,” denying that he was making any moves now. He clarified that if she needed a friend or “someone to lean on,” Lauren could “call” his “line.”

A fan said, along with posting the video, “Kodak Black on IG talks about Lauren London being single and a widow, that she only needs a year to grieve for Nipsey Hussle, before Kodak will get at her. This is so shameful and disrespectful.” Another person commented on Twitter, “I don’t really believe in the whole ‘cancel’ sh*t but kodak black… child he gotta go.” Someone else on Twitter expressed their disbelief that Kodak could even be with Lauren as a possibility. “The audacity of Kodak Black to think he could ever have a chance with Lauren London. Lauren? Lauren???”

“If none of these rappers check Kodak Black for his comments about Lauren, it shows how fake the rest of these rappers are and their lack of real respect for Nip Hussle,” someone pointed out, wanting others to come forward to defend Lauren.

Lauren suffered a massive tragedy last week when her boyfriend Nipsey was tragically shot on March 31. He later died from gunshot wounds. Celebs have been pouring out with support as Lauren has dealt with this loss very publicly. We hope she takes however long she needs to grieve over her loss.