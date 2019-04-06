Kim Zolciak Is Our Instagram Queen Of The Week With Loads Of Sexy Vacation Pics

While enjoying a sun-filled vacation with her family, Kim Zolciak has been posting up a storm on social media — so it’s only fitting that she’s our Instagram Queen of the Week!

Kim Zolciak, 40, recently got a breast reduction, and she’s been showing off her new chest in bikinis during a tropical vacation all week long! During the vacation, she posted a photo of herself and her daughter, Kaia, walking by the ocean. In the pic, Kim is wearing a bright pink bikini, and she publicly thanked her doctor (again) for giving her “smaller boobs.” Kim’s chest was contained in the pink swimsuit, which featured a thong bikini bottom and put her tanned, glowing figure on full display.

This was just one of many photos that Kim posted this week to earn her our Instagram Queen of the Week title, though. She also shared a pic of herself and husband, Kroy Biermann, holding hands while wading in the bright blue ocean. “My fav place with my fav,” she captioned the photo, along with a heart emoji. In another shot, Kim wore a white, one-piece swimsuit while lounging on a comfy chair in front of the ocean. “Magical,” she wrote alongside the picture. She completed her beachy look with sunglasses and her hair in a high bun.

Kim’s cheekiest shot of all, though, was one of herself in a thong, leopard-print bikini. She turned her back to the camera so her butt was on full display for the pic, and she jokingly captioned it, “Suns out…..buns out.” Kim looked absolutely majestic while posing in front of the plants and palm trees.

The reality star’s photos weren’t only of herself, though. She also shared a pic of her gorgeous daughters, Brielle and Ariana Biermann. In the photo, Brielle has her arm wrapped around Ariana’s neck as they enjoy time on the beach. “Island Life,” Kim wrote alongside the image. She also posted a picture of one of her younger daughters in a neon bikini with the simple caption, “Cutie.”

Of course, being on vacation didn’t stop her from promoting her reality show, Don’t Be Tardy. She cozied up for a sweet selfie with one of her daughters on April 5 and reminded her fans that a new episode of the show would be airing that night. “Don’t forget to record it if you aren’t home,” she urged her followers.