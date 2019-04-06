Khloe Kardashian Admits She’s ‘Terrified’ To Fall In love Again: Dating Is ‘Last Thing On Her Mind’

Khloe Kardashian is learning to deal with the disappointing outcome of her relationship with ex Tristan Thompson, and it’s caused her to fear dating the wrong men in the future.

Khloe Kardashian, 34, has been very open to her fans about her heartache from her breakup with Tristan Thompson, 28, after his two cheating scandals, and now we’re learning she’s not only sad about the split, she’s also in fear of her romantic future. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star is tired of getting hurt by the men she loves, and she’s having a hard time keeping hope alive for the next relationship she may become involved in, especially now that she’s raising her 11-month-old daughter, True, as a single mom.

“Khloe has not been on a date in months and has no interest in meeting anyone new… not now,” one source close to Khloe EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “She has been leaning on old friends, like French Montana, who has been a rock of support, but she could not imagine getting involved again romantically as a single mom. Her whole life has been changed since focusing on raising True, her main priority is being a great mom. She feels like she is still nursing a broken heart.”

“Khloe has told those around her that dating and men are the last thing on her mind right now due to the way she’s been burned by her exes including Lamar [Odom] and Tristan,” another source EXCLUSIVELY shared. “She really wants to be single and take this time to focus on herself, per her mom, Kris Jenner‘s advice. Khloe knows she’s strong and feels all the love and support. She’s just focused on work right now, too. She knows she needs some time to heal.”

Khloe took to Instagram on Apr. 6 to share a cryptic quote that seems to reflect the way she’s feeling about dating right now. “being in love in this generation is terrifying. loyalty is so rare & people are so quick to choose a good time over a good thing,” the quote read.

In addition to Khloe’s relationship fears, she’s bothered by Tristan going out with model Karizma Ramirez several times, just a few weeks after their split in Feb. “Khloe was heartbroken when she heard that Tristan was out with another woman in public in the midst of all this,” a third source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “She couldn’t believe he would be on the rebound so quickly after their split. Khloe knew he would be dating again at some point, but never imagined it would be so soon.”