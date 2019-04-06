Kenya Moore ‘Loving’ Motherhood & Her ‘Little Dream Family’ With Marc Daly & Baby Brooklyn

Kenya Moore is ‘enjoying everything’ about the experience of watching her baby Brooklyn grow, a source close to the mom told HL EXCLUSIVELY!

Kenya Moore, 48, and her husband Marc Daly are “thriving” after the new addition of their baby Brooklyn Daly. A source close to the former RHOA star told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that with Brooklyn just over 5 months old, the mom is finally fitting more sleep into her schedule. “Kenya is enjoying everything about motherhood and watching baby Brooklyn grow,” our source told us. “She’d love time to slow down, but now that Brooklyn is getting a little bigger, she’s finally able to get a little more sleep. Brooklyn is such a good baby and her personality is totally coming out now, too! She loves her little dream family and is thriving. She’s a fabulous mother.”

Kenya is also doing a great job at balancing her work life with her responsibilities as a mom. “Kenya stays busy with her hair care line and being a wife and mom,” our source continued. “Marc is so hands-on and helpful with Brooklyn, so she’s never anxious leaving her with him.” We reported earlier how after Kenya shared a photo of herself holding Brooklyn, so many fans were quick to point how much the 5-month-old looks like her mom.

Kenya recently rejoined the ladies of RHOA for the season 9 finale, arriving at Cynthia Bailey‘s party with Kandi Burruss much to the disbelief and fury of NeNe Leakes, with whom she has been feuding with on social media. “Kenya enjoyed making an appearance on RHOA and loves filming with the ladies as they truly are her real friends,” our source added. “She’s super tight with Porsha, Kandi and Cynthia. She loves that the fans want to see her back!”