Kenya Moore’s Baby Brooklyn, 5 Mos. Looks Like A Real-Life Doll In Adorable Mommy & Me Pic

Kenya Moore’s daughter Brooklyn just turned five-months-old and in a new picture shared by the ex ‘RHOA’ star, she literally looks like a real-life baby doll.

There’s that saying “cute as a doll” but in the case of Kenya Moore‘s daughter Brooklyn Daly, it really is an exact description. The 48-year-old former Real Housewives of Atlanta star shared a mommy and me pic on April 5 and her five-month-old daughter is so perfect looking she almost doesn’t look real. The little girl has gorgeous skin and a perfect hairline, in addition to her adorable, curious eyes. “FBF @thebrooklyndaly is growing up too fast! My little doll baby love,” Kenya captioned the pic, and yes baby Brooklyn does really have her own Instagram account where Kenya posts tons of photos of her daugher!

Fans went crazy for the photo. One noted in the comments, “And that’s what she looks like a little doll Baby perfection. Squeeze those cheeks,” while another wrote “She’s beautiful and she looks like a doll baby for real!! 🙌🏾😍💕.” “She looks like a doll. So precious” another added.

A number of fans pointed out how little Brooklyn looks so much like her father Marc Daly. “She has her daddy’s whole face,” one person pointed out while another added “She’s so darn cute. Looks like her daddy.” In the past Kenya has posted several of IG pics of Marc holding on to his daughter and every time the comments fill up with “They are identical!!” or people calling Brooklyn his mini-me.

Sadly Kenya parted ways with the RHOA in the summer of 2018 over a contract dispute so viewers weren’t able to watch her pregnancy play out like it did for co-star Kandi Burruss, 42, who just gave birth to daughter PJ on March 22. But the former Miss U.S.A. surprised RHOA fans — and NeNe Leakes — when she turned up in the March 31 season finale episode of the show.

Cynthia Bailey threw a launch party with Seagrams for their collaborative bellini drink and had invited pal Kenya, but she said she wasn’t coming. When Kenya did turn up, NeNe flipped and drama ensued. It was especially tense on the reunion show that followed after NeNe saw the footage where Cynthia was caught on a hot mic telling Kandi Burruss that she was essentially setting NeNe up for conflict by not telling her she invited Kenya. Now Cynthia and NeNe have washed their hands of each other for good, despite their past close friendship.