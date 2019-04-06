Kandi Burruss, 42, Slays In Skintight Sheer Bodysuit In Honor Of 5 Year Wedding Anniversary

‘RHOA’ star Kandi Burruss took to Instagram on Apr. 6 to show off a steamy pic of herself posing in a black see-through bodysuit while playfully mentioning her anniversary with her husband, Todd Tucker.

Kandi Burruss, 42, is looking hotter than ever in her new revealing pic! The singer and reality star showed off the steamy snapshot on Instagram on Apr. 6, two days after the five year anniversary of her wedding to her husband, Todd Tucker. In the pic, Kandi is bent down with one hand behind her head and one hand on her thigh as she shows off her stunning figure in a tight black sheer bodysuit, matching black fishnet tights, and black thigh-high boots. “When it’s your 5 year anniversary and you ask bae ….are you ‘Ready for this’! @todd167 Get your Welcome to the Dungeon tickets now to see how we party!” the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member captioned the photo.

Kandi’s latest pic proves she’s still embracing her confidence despite the drama that can happen on RHOA. The gorgeous gal recently spoke with us in Mar. about her angry feelings toward former cast mate Phaedra Parks, after the drama that ensued between them during the season nine reunion episodes, and even opened up about how she “wouldn’t deal” with it if Phaedra ever returned to the show. “There’s only been like one year that I had to kind of like question if [the show] is really worth it,” Kandi told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview, about the drama with Phaedra.

Kandi and Phaedra had been on RHOA alongside each other for six seasons and although they had a friendship, it dwindled during the season nine reunion episodes, when Kandi found out Phaedra told their fellow cast mate Porsha Williams that Kandi and her hubby, Todd, allegedly drugged Porsha and tried to take advantage of her. The accusation made Kandi cry and Phaedra did attempt to make things better by apologizing to her, but Kandi is still having a hard time forgiving her and seeing her as a friend again.