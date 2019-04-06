Jonas Brothers Surprise Penn State Bar With Epic Performance & Students Freak Out Over Sophie Turner

Well that certainly was “cool!” The brothers celebrated their new single surrounded by enthusiastic college fans at Penn State University!

After releasing new single “Cool,” on April 5, the Jonas Brothers decided to hit up local college bar Champs at Pennsylvania State University to play a surprise five-song set for students! Bar-goers were also surprised with Penn State Football head coach James Franklin, who gave Nick, 26, Joe, 29, and Kevin, 31, as well as their partners the “J Sisters” Priyanka Chopra, 38, Sophie Turner, 23, and Danielle Jonas, 31, team jerseys! Sophie showed off her jersey in an Instagram video, while the crowd excitedly chanted, “Lady Stark,” to show their love for her Game of Thrones character, Sansa Stark. Fans eagerly took videos and pictures of the surprise happening in front of them, as Joe and Kevin put their team jerseys on.

The boys chose to visit the school to support Champs, as the bar is competing in the Barstool Best Bar competition! It was a win-win: The brothers supported a local business, and the students were graced with the presence of one of the hottest boybands at the moment! Sophie captioned her video from the event, “We are… @champspennstate is my favorite college bar in America,” with a “cool” sunglasses emoji. A ringing endorsement from Lady Stark? That is a pretty high compliment!

Fans welcomed the brothers – Joe even at one point said that there’d be an “open bar” on him! Fans had the opportunity to hear the Grammy-nominated band play hits like “Year 3000” and “Sucker,” enjoying celebrating with the brothers as their song “Cool” debuted at number one on iTunes. The Jonas Brothers played their first live performance of the new song as well, and everyone enjoyed what will probably be the song of the summer.

They also performed “Burnin’ Up” and “SOS,” and fans sang along to every word, of course! A fan captioned her video on Twitter, “No other Friday night in Happy Valley will ever top this! Thank you @jonasbrothers.”

No other Friday night in Happy Valley will ever top this! Thank you @jonasbrothers 💕🆒🆘@ChampsPennState #BarstoolBestBar pic.twitter.com/p9062QTG7w — Sarah Miller (@NuggetMill) April 6, 2019

The brothers’ next performance will be at the NCAA Final Four Weekend on April 6 in Minneapolis, Minnesota! This time around, though, it’ll air on CBS, so everyone can join in on the fun! We can’t wait for more new music from the bros – and if we know one thing’s for sure, we know it’ll definitely be “cool!”