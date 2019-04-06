See Pics
Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Long Legs In Spandex Shorts While Hitting The Gym With Kendall Jenner

Hollywood, CA - Best friends Kendall Jenner and Hailey Baldwin reunite for a workout. The duo were seen heading to a morning pilates class as they spend their Saturday morning together.
Hailey Baldwin was a sight to see on Apr. 6, when she stepped out to attend a pilates session with friend Kendall Jenner and wore very short shorts.

Hailey Baldwin, 22, almost bared all when she showed up to the gym for a pilates session with friend Kendall Jenner, 23, on the morning of Apr. 6. The blonde beauty wore extremely short pink spandex  shorts that showed off her long legs and a white hooded sweatshirt during the public outing. She also wore sunglasses and matching pink sneakers while she kept her hair tied back. Kendall had on a similar outfit that consisted of a gray sweatshirt and black spandex shorts.

Hailey’s gym outing comes just a day after she made headlines for again showing off her long legs in a new ad for Levi’s 501 denim campaign. The model helped the popular brand celebrate its 146th birthday with her ad as she wore the collection’s leg-baring daisy dukes. She also modeled the brand’s skinny jeans and “Authorized Vintage” pants in the ad, proving she can rock any look.

In addition to showing off her toned body in gym attire and ad campaigns, Hailey loves to show it off at the beach. She flaunted several bikinis last year while taking in the sun and most recently, she rocked a pink bikini while at the beach with hubby Justin Bieber, 25, in Laguna Beach, CA on Mar. 17. The lovebirds frolicked in the water and looked better than ever during the fun outing.

We can’t wait to see what else Hailey has in store now that summer is just a few months away. With her active lifestyle, she’s sure to continue looking better than ever in all her warm weather outfits!