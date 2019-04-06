Farrah Abraham Gets Butt Injections While Wearing A Thong In Wild New Video

Farrah Abraham took to Instagram on Apr. 5 to post a video in which she proudly showed off her almost bare butt while happily getting butt injections at a medical office.

Farrah Abraham, 27, wasn’t shy about admitting she gets a little help to keep her butt looking amazing when she shared an eye-catching video on Instagram. The reality star was dressed in a tan thong in the clip, which shows her at an office where she’s getting butt injections to help lift up her behind and make it look more toned. Farrah was all smiles during the procedure and panned the camera over to her behind while the professional was giving her the injections with a needle.

Farrah’s known for being very open to her fans about getting plastic surgery to look the way she wants, so her latest video isn’t too surprising. From getting a boob job to getting two vaginal rejuvenation surgeries, the mother-of-one isn’t afraid to go under the knife if it means she’s going to have the kind of body she desires!

When she’s not getting surgery to enhance her physical features, Farrah’s been working on her new clothing line. She has been showing off modeling pics of herself flaunting some pieces of clothing from the new line, which is a collaboration she’s doing with the UK-based company PrettyLittleThing. She recently flaunted her hot bod while wearing a sheer leopard print lingerie one-piece from the collection in a field full of yellow flowers, and as always, she looked confident and fierce.

Farrah’s new collection comes at a time when she’s reportedly been struggling with money. The Teen Mom star had to move back in with her father in his small Austin, TX apartment while she battled three separate lawsuits, RadarOnline reported. Last fall, she was sued for $100,000 after she allegedly failed to pay rent on two stores after they both shut down. Her own lawyer also sued her in Nov., when he claimed she didn’t pay legal fees estimating $2,577.50. Finally in Dec., promoter Damon Feldman also sued Farrah for $12,000 after she dropped out of a celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City that she was supposed to take part in. In Feb., the court ordered her to pay, so she’s definitely got a lot on her plate, but with her latest video, it seems she’s not letting it bother her too much!