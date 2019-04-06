WWE Hall Of Fame: Fan Storms The Ring, Tackles Bret Hart & Is Swarmed By Security

Bret Hart was brought to the ground by a fan who rushed into the ring at the WWE Hall of Fame event on Apr. 6!

Well, this was pretty scary, and completely reprehensible. While at the WWE Hall of Fame event, inductee Bret Hart, 61, was tackled by a fan who stormed into the ring wearing a Rastafarian hat while Hart was giving his induction speech. The attack briefly caused the broadcast to cut its feed. Fellow WWE Superstar and Total Divas star Natayla Neidhart, 36, was also standing next to Hart during the tackle, but it’s unclear at this time if she was tackled as well. However, since the scuffle, Natayla emerged fine. Watch the wild moment below.

Meanwhile, security quickly attempted to handle the situation by rushing into the ring, and trying to pull the fan off Hart (AKA “The Hitman”) in the chaos that ensued. They dog-piled on disruptive fan, and with the assistance of other wrestlers, he was escorted out of the building, according to TMZ. Bret was being inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of a tag-team, The Hart Foundation, which was comprised of Bret and Jim “The Anvil” Neidhart, who passed away in 2018. Natayla accepted the prestigious honor on behalf of her late father. After the incident, Bret was able to continue his speech.

In addition to the Hart Foundation, the WWE also inducted Brutus “The Barber” Beefcake, DX, Harlem Heat, The Honky Tonk Man, Torrie Wilson and Warrior Award recipient Sue Aitchison.

Someone just attacked Bret Hart at the WWE Hall Of Fame pic.twitter.com/gcRgXPqOvL — The Mighty King ScottyVia™ (@ScottyVia) April 7, 2019

HOLY SHIT. Someone just ran in the ring and tackled Bret Hart! #WWEHOF#WWE pic.twitter.com/ujbFVAVzn8 — Jon Sosis (@FunnyJS) April 7, 2019

We’ll keep you post as we learn more about this ongoing situation.