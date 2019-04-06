Beth Chapman Hospitalized After Suffering ‘Serious Breathing Issues’ Amid Cancer Battle

With Dog the Bounty Hunter by her side, Beth Chapman was taken to a hospital in Hawaii on Apr. 6 after experiencing some respiratory issues, according to a new report.

After experiencing some “serious breathing issues,” Dog the Bounty Hunter‘s wife Beth Chapman, 51, was hospitalized today Apr. 6, according to Us Weekly. “Beth Chapman has been rushed to a Hawaii hospital with serious breathing issues,” a source told the publication. “She hasn’t been feeling well of late, and Dog is by her side. One thing everyone knows about Beth is that she’s a fighter.”

Beth had been diagnosed with stage four throat cancer in Nov., 2018, and in a recent EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Dog the Bounty Hunter revealed that he has “vowed” to be by her side while filming their show Dog’s Most Wanted. “The other day she said to me, ‘I’m not sure, but I could be dying,’” he told us, while holding back tears. “She said, ‘I want you to look where I’m at. I’m on the road, chasing bad guys with my family, Duane.’ You know, when we’re out there chasing bad guys we don’t think about it. It’s not even real.”

While it was reported earlier by TMZ that Beth began chemotherapy in Jan., Dog told us that she’s foregoing “conventional treatment” and expressed his frustration. “They [conventional treatments] don’t work,” he added. “They don’t work! There’s nothing, they’ve got nothing. They’ve got a bill to send you. It’s a multi-trillion dollar industry, cancer, and they lie to you. Watch, some day they’re going to get sentenced. It’s criminal what they do.”

Dog the Bounty Hunter also talked to us about how after 30 years together, Beth’s nickname for him still sparks a hilarious conversation. “She don’t say to me, ‘I love you honey.’ She goes, ‘I’m in love with you, Big Daddy,’” Dog gushed about his wife, whom he married in 2006. “I told her to call me Dog, and she goes, ‘I’ll never do that!’ I said, please say, ‘I’m in love with you, Doggy!’ She’s like, ‘I’m not doing that!’”