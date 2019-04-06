Ariel Winter Shows Off Toned Legs In LBD For Vegas Date Night With Levi Meaden

Ariel Winter looked stunning in an all-black outfit with pops of red while out with boyfriend Levi Meaden in Las Vegas!

Modern Family actress Ariel Winter, 21, slayed her outfit at the opening of KAOS nightclub at the Palms Casino Resort on April 5! The young star dressed in a fabulous little black dress with a robe on top. She let one sleeve of the robe hang loose of her, exposing one shoulder. Ariel’s mini-dress hit above her mid-thighs, and was held up by two thin spaghetti straps.

“Ariel and [her Canadian actor boyfriend] Levi [Meaden, 31] arrived into Las Vegas late Friday afternoon at The Palms Casino Resort to celebrate the opening of KAOS,” an eyewitness shared EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife. “Ariel looked amazing in all black. She took interest in participating in a brief magic trick with famed magician Julius Dein. She and Levi laughed as they participated and were in awe. The couple, with a few male friends in tow, then headed to Greene St. Kitchen where Ariel sipped on water and chatted with friends, while Levi kept his arm around her while drinking a beer. The couple enjoyed some carved meats and sushi. They then hit the Alicia Keys concert followed by grabbing some late night pizza slices at Side Piece inside the hotel and chowed down on cheese and pepperoni slices. Ariel handed off a slice to a group of girls who couldn’t decide what to order because she said she ordered too much. Ariel was really kind and friendly and in a great mood. The couple then hit the casino with friends, opting out of Travis Scott’s late night performance.”

“They seem really happy and in love and Levi never left Ariel’s side,” the eyewitness continued. “Ariel looked absolutely amazing and confident. You can tell by the way Levi looks at Ariel how beautiful he thinks she is and how protective he is over her. Their love seems very genuine and real.”

Ariel rocked a high ponytail with one loose strand of hair, as well as clear high heels with black straps around her ankles. She wore bright red nail polish on her hands and toes, and sported a mauve-nude lipstick and smoky, dark eyeshadow. Ariel attended the grand opening with her boyfriend for a fun date night in Las Vegas. Levi wore a white t-shirt, dark denim pants, and black combat boots. The couple posed together, smiling for photographs.

The two were spotted in Los Angeles earlier in the day running errands together. Prior to their Vegas date, Ariel and Levi were both casual in jeans and sneakers. The two have been together since 2016, and live together in Sherman Oakes, California.

Ariel’s got much to look forward to – the actress, who has been on Modern Family since 2009, will be wrapping up her character Alex Dunphy in 2019 and 2020, when she films the show’s eleventh and final season. While Ariel has also been vocal about body image and activism in addition to her acting career, we’re excited to see where her career goes next after Modern Family! We’re sure we’ll still see her around – we’ll likely still see her posting on Instagram, in which she boasts nearly four million followers. We hope the couple had a fun night out in Vegas – it certainly looked like they did!