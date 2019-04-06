Angelina Jolie ‘Struggling To Let Go’ Of Resentment Against Brad Pitt & Their ‘Failed Marriage’

Angelina Jolie ‘wants to be fair for her and the kids,’ a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY as Angie navigates her divorce to Brad Pitt.

Maleficent actress and humanitarian Angelina Jolie, 43, and her ex-partner Fight Club actor Brad Pitt, 54, are still in the process of their divorce. A source close to Angelina shared with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, “Angie is not trying to make things hard on Brad, she just wants to be fair for her and the kids. She is struggling to let go of any lingering resentment and wants to move to a place of healing, love, and forgiveness about her relationship and failed marriage with Brad.” Angelina is often seen bonding with their kids.

“But she feels that she often put her career aside so that Brad could follow projects that he was passionate about,” our source continued. “She feels largely responsible for much of his success and acquired wealth while they were together. Now that things are over, she just wants everything to be equitable. It is taking longer than she anticipated to divide everything fairly. She is not trying to be mean, she understands Brad ‘s frustrations, however, she is just trying to protect herself and the kids too.”

Brad and Angelina met while filming Mr. and Mrs. Smith in 2005. They were together for several years before announcing their engagement in 2012, and married in 2014 in France. The famous stars separated in September 2016, and they have an ongoing custody battle. “Brangelina” have six kids together.