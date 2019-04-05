Billie Eilish: 5 Things To Know On Buzzed About Coachella Performer

Fresh off of her debut album release, Billie Eilish is headed to California for Coachella 2019! The alt-pop singer is playing day two of the fest, & we’re sharing everything to know before she hits the stage.

It seems like Billie Eilish, 17, can do no wrong. So far in 2019, she’s released an incredibly well received full-length album, and landed herself a spot at the hottest music festival of the year — Coachella. The singer’s whimsical new album is forecasted to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and it has everyone buzzing about the singer. Billie is by no means your standard pop star, but with each boundary she breaks, fans only love her more! Here’s what you should know about the 2019 Coachella performer who’s taking the music world by storm.

1. She just dropped her highly anticipated full-length album. When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? hit streaming services on March 29 and was met with high praise. The album has sold hundreds of thousands of copies in its first week, making it the second biggest selling album of 2019.

2. She’s vegan. Don’t go trying to serve up a hamburger to Billie at dinner. She’s stated in multiple interviews over the years that she’s living a vegan lifestyle.

3. She has a song inspired by The Walking Dead. The singer revealed that her track “Fingers Crossed” came from quite the unusual source. The poetic song was inspired by the hit zombie show, according to her Harper’s Bazaar interview.

4. Her brother is a talented musician as well. And, he served as the sole producer on Billie’s new album. In addition to performing in Billie’s live band, the singer is the face of FINNEAS – his own solo project. 2018 was a breakout year for FINNEAS, with the release of nine outstanding singles.

5. She has a fixation with sleep paralysis. “Every song on the album is something that happens when you’re asleep—sleep paralysis, night terrors, nightmares, lucid dreams,” she told Zane Lowe. “All things that don’t have an explanation. Absolutely nobody knows. I’ve always had really bad night terrors and sleep paralysis, and all my dreams are lucid, so I can control them—I know that I’m dreaming when I’m dreaming. Sometimes the thing from my dream happens the next day and it’s so weird. The album isn’t me saying, ‘I dreamed that’—it’s the feeling.”