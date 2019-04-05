Wendy Williams & The Hunter Foundation Reveal National PSA Video On Substance Abuse

Wendy Williams’ Hunter Foundation launched a PSA video about substance abuse on April 5. The host, who says she’s ‘living proof’ of not feeling ashamed about seeking help, encourages those suffering from an addiction to do the same.

Wendy Williams‘ Hunter Foundation and T.R.U.S.T. have released a national public service announcement video on April 5, where the talk show host, 54, encourages people who may be struggling with drug addiction or substance abuse to seek help through her recently launched hotline — 888-5HUNTER. Wendy urges those in need not to feel ashamed for reaching out for help, as she is “living proof” of speaking her truth. The Hunter Foundation will engage in outreach to local and national television networks across the country to air the video during their programming lineup.

Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter announced the launch of the 888-5HUNTER hotline on Monday, March 11, to help those suffering from drug addiction and substance abuse, in connection with her family’s foundation The Hunter Foundation. “The 24-hour hotline will be fully staffed by specially trained Certified Recovery Coaches that will conduct assessments and match callers with individual specialized lists of short or longer term treatment facilities including detox, rehabilitation, sober living and outpatient centers throughout the country,” an official press release stated.

Since the hotline went live, it’s received over 10,000 inbound calls ranging from requests for educational materials, treatment requests for detox, rehabilitation, sober living and outpatient centers, as well as calls expressing gratitude for the hotline as a resource. In addition, to date 400 inbound calls have resulted in patients being placed into treatment centers. “10,000 calls in three weeks is remarkable! We’re doing our part by getting the word out. All it takes is one call to get on the right path. We’re here to help,” Wendy said. Ron Clinton, the president of T.R.U.S.T., added that the phones have been “ringing nonstop!”

In the video, Wendy explains that the hotline is fully staffed by specially trained Certified Recovery Coaches. The coaches conduct assessments and match callers with individual specialized lists of short or longer-term treatment facilities. The intake process includes an evaluation on the level of care needed, as well as financial circumstances.

Wendy and her husband launched the help hotline after she admitted during a live show on March 19 that she has been living in a sober home for addiction. The talk show host did not specify what type of addiction she has, however, Wendy previously struggled with cocaine addiction. She’s admitted that she had a 10-year bout with the drug, which she began abusing while working in radio — although it’s unclear exactly when her drug use started.

Wendy explained that she has a sober coach that works with her around the clock. “After I go to pilates, I go to several meetings all around town in the tristate area, and I see my brothers and sisters caught up in their addiction, looking for help,” she said of her fellow housemates in the sober home, which is located in Queens, NY. “They don’t care I’m Wendy, there’s no autographs — there’s nothing. It’s the brothers and the sisters caught up in the struggle. It’s been really interesting. Only Kevin [senior, her husband] and Kevin [junior, her son] have known about this. Not my parents, nobody, nobody knew, because I look so glamorous out here.”

Wendy continued: “After I finish my appointments from seeing my brothers and sisters, breaking bread, I am driven by my 24-hour sober coach back to a home that I live in here in the tristate with a bunch of smelly boys who’ve become my family. They hog the TV and watch soccer and we talk and read and talk and read and then I get bored with them. Doors locked by 10 PM, lights out by 10 PM, so I go to my room and I stare at the ceiling and I fall asleep to wake up to come back here and see you. So that, is my truth.”