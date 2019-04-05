Wendy Williams & Kevin Hunter Will Both Return To Work On Her Show Despite Relationship Drama

Kevin Hunter isn’t going anywhere — at least on ‘The Wendy Williams Show’. Despite their alleged marriage problems, Kevin will continue working on his wife’s talk show, we’ve learned exclusively.

Despite rumors they’re heading toward a separation after his alleged infidelity, Wendy Williams and husband Kevin Hunter will work together. Kevin, who has been the executive producer of The Wendy Williams Show since its premiere in 2008, “will not be skipping work on Monday to avoid any Wendy drama,” a source close to the show tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “He’s a big part of the show [as] an executive producer, and he will not shy away from his duties on the show because of rumors swirling about his marriage.” Wendy and Kevin’s marriage is reportedly on the rocks after he allegedly had a decade-long affair with 34-year-old massage therapist Sharina Hudson — who just had a child.

Wendy has vehemently denied that her marriage is in trouble, telling her audience on a recent episode of a talk show to not question her relationship unless she takes her wedding ring off. But, as a separate source recently revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, she’s prepared to divorce her husband of 22 years if it comes down to it. “Wendy has a lot of love for the father of her son and business partner of decades, which has made this the toughest decision of her life,” they said. “She is slowly coming to terms with the sad fact that maybe her marriage has run its course and that things are finally ending.” Not to say that this marriage will end anytime soon. All things considered, it seems that Wendy and Kevin are doing alright.

The couple were spotted in New York City recently, strolling together hand-in-hand after Wendy admitted on her show that she had been staying at a sober living facility to focus on her health. It was also revealed that Kevin dropped some serious dough at a local jeweler to get Wendy’s prized watch upgraded with dozens of diamonds. The timepiece is now worth an estimated $40,000. Note that the gift came before the report of his alleged love child. So, it seems that, at least for now, the couple are going to remain co-workers too. “Kevin expects to continue to work alongside Wendy, support her and love her as long as they are still married,” our first source said. “He is a strong, intelligent, and creative force behind Wendy’s show, and he plans on being there when the show returns from spring break (April 8)… unless something drastic changes.”