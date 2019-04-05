Some of our favorite leading ladies arrived at the Variety Power of Women luncheon on April 5 in New York City, and the red carpet was packed with gorgeous outfits.

This year marks the sixth annual Power of Women luncheon, presented by our sister site, Variety, on April 5. The luncheon took place at Cipriani in NYC and honors some outstanding women in all different outlets, for using their voices to inspire change. Guests arrived on the red carpet of the event, with special honorees, Gigi Hadid, 23, and Kacey Musgraves, 30, looking fabulous in their ensembles. Gigi arrived wearing a stunning sky blue jumpsuit, which hugged her petite frame perfectly. The long-sleeve one-piece featured high-waisted trousers with a cinched in waist, while the top of the look featured a long, flowing cape.

Gigi paired the outfit with blue snakeskin pumps and hoop earrings. Aside from her outfit, the blonde supermodel’s glam was done by hairstylist, Kenna, who slicked back her hair into a high, sleek ponytail, and makeup artist, Erin Parsons. Kacey, award-winning country singer, on the other hand, went with her usual feminine style when she opted for this number. Meanwhile, Kacey kept it simple when she donned a little black dress with diamond buttons on either side of the straps, paired with black lace-up heels.

Other honorees on the red carpet included Taraji P. Henson, 48, who looked glam in her outfit, while the iconic Bette Midler, 73, showed up in her true diva fashion. Christiane Amanpour, international journalist and CNN Chief International Anchor, was also in attendance, as was comedian and host, Michelle Wolf. While all of the honorees were in attendance, there were also a bunch of surprise guest who showed up to the luncheon. Real Housewife of New York City, Bethenny Frankel, 48, showed up in a white mini dress with a caped bodice, paired with metallic gold pumps.

Aside from the fact that all of the guests at the event looked stunning, it was really all about rewarding the women who have dedicated a lot of time and effort to help bring about change in different aspects of the world.