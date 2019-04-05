‘Bachelorette’ Promo: Hannah Channels Cinderella As She Leaves Beauty Queen Past Behind

May can’t come soon enough. The first promo for ‘The Bachelorette’ season 15 aired during the April 5 edition of ‘GMA,’ and Hannah Brown is ready to find her one true love — just like Cinderella did.

The Bachelorette season 15 is set to premiere May 13, just two months after Colton Underwood’s season of The Bachelor ended. Hannah Brown, 24, is looking for love once again, and she’s got plenty of amazing and sexy suitors to choose from. The first promo for the new season aired during Good Morning America on April 5 and it’s giving off major princess vibes. Hannah is walking through a forest in a light blue gown, with a gorgeous crown and a beauty queen sash. She’s searching for her prince like Cinderella. Suddenly, she takes her crown and her sash off. She’s ready to leave those things in her past. Her outfit is not actually a dress and she takes off the skirt to unveil a stunning jumpsuit. “Think you know her?” the tagline reads. “Think again.”

Hannah was announced as the new Bachelorette during the After the Final Rose special in March 2019. Hannah, who was Miss Alabama 2018, was one of the women from Colton’s season, and she instantly became a fan favorite. She was eliminated before the hometown dates. Hannah met some of her suitors during After the Final Rose, and even gave out her first impression rose to Cam, an adorable suitor from Texas who rapped during his introduction.

Hannah sat down with Ellen DeGeneres in March 2019 and revealed what she’s looking for in a future husband. She told the talk show host that he’s “gotta be good looking. Just a good human… a good heart, kind, strong, but ultimately I want at the end of this for them to know me and know every part of me and not just some version that I packaged together.”

To celebrate the new season, Bachelor Nation host Chris Harrison will be taking a walk down memory lane and reminiscing about 15 seasons of romance on Bachelorette Reunion: The Biggest Bachelorette Reunion in Bachelor History Ever, a two-hour special airing May 6 on ABC.