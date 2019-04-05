‘Westworld’ Star Thandie Newton, 46, Looks Ageless On The Cover Of ‘Marie Claire’ – See Flawless Pic

Thandie Newton looks gorgeous on the May cover of ‘Marie Claire’ and it’s not just her natural curls and smooth skin that are impressive. Her interview is pretty powerful too.

Thandie Newton, 46, is one of three TV stars on the cover of the May issue of Marie Claire and, unsurprisingly, the mom-of-three looks breathtaking. The Westworld actress joins The Handmaid’s Tale star Elisabeth Moss, 36, and Killing Eve’s Sandra Oh, 47, to feature on three special TV-themed covers. Thandie looks flawless in a plunging, cream dress, which shows off her legs. Her natural curly hair frames her face.

As a victim of sexual abuse, the actress openly discusses the Time’s Up and #MeToo movements, as well as equal pay during her interview. Thandie – who plays brothel madam Maeve on HBO’s hit show – has claimed in the past that her career suffered after she accused an unnamed director of filming her touching herself intimately during an audition, which he allegedly later played at poker games. The alleged incident happened when she was 22, but Thandie says the impact on her career was significant.

“I was very aware of the climate of sexual abuse that was going on around me, so I became the person you didn’t want to hire because I would call it out,” the Brit tells Marie Claire. She later adds, “I had a publicist – and this is years ago – who told me that I should stop talking about having been sexually abused because it wasn’t good for my reputation. When I parted ways with her, it wasn’t because I thought she was dreadful and wrong, and I felt ashamed that I was missing out on a really good publicist because of my behavior.”

Thandie has been married to English filmmaker Ol Parker, 49, since 1998. They have three children together – daughters Ripley, 18, and Nico, 14, and son Booker, who is 5. Their second daughter, Nico, has followed her mom and dad into the industry.

The teen, who looks strikingly like Thandie, is currently starring in the live action version of Dumbo. “She’s amazing in it,” the proud mother says. “My husband and I were like, ‘What the hell, when did she learn that?!’ Because she’s only seen one of my films, and it was Norbit, for God’s sake.” The May issue of Marie Claire goes on newsstands nationwide on April 23.