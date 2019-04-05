Olivia Munn Shows Off Toned Abs In Crop Top & High-Waisted Shorts At LA Beauty Event

Olivia Munn supported makeup artist friend Patrick Ta at the launch of his cosmetics line, and she stunned in her totally-pink ensemble!

Magic Mike actress Olivia Munn, 38, showed up in a gorgeous pink outfit to the launch event for Patrick Ta Beauty on April 4 in Los Angeles. The brunette beauty wore matching pink short-shorts and a pink blazer lined with fringe, as well as a pink bralette peeking through.

Her outfit showed off her toned abs and long legs, which she emphasized even more so with her light pink pointed heels. Olivia wore her brown hair down with a slight wave, and held onto a small clutch as she posed in front of a pink flower wall. Her outfit went well with the motif of the night, which was apparently decked out in pink. The wall and carpet Olivia posed with were pink as well, making her look right in place! Olivia shared a series of photos of her from the night of the event showing outtakes and funny faces. It’s awesome that she can show her goofy side, as well as her glam one!

Olivia supported her makeup artist friend Patrick Ta, 28, who had previously stopped by her house with a special delivery of products from his new beauty line. She posted a video of Patrick at her place, and said, “So proud of my brother [Patrick Ta] for launching his first makeup line,” Olivia said on her Instagram post. “[Patrick Ta Beauty] is so major and EVERYTHING we’ve all been needing in our lives. I love you Patrick and so happy all your dreams are coming true.”

What a supportive friend! It was so sweet of Olivia to stop by and show love for Patrick’s new business endeavor, and of course, she looked absolutely beautiful doing so!