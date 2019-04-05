Olivia Jade Does Not Want To Appear In Court Or Testify Against Her Parents – ‘She Is Terrified’

As the Varsity Blues scandal continues with court appearances in Boston, a source close to Olivia Jade told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘furious’ and ‘terrified’ of possibly testifying against her parents.

Popular YouTuber Olivia Jade, 19, might have to take the stand and testify against her mom, actress Lori Loughlin, 54, for allegedly bribing University of Southern California coaches with $500,000 to get Olivia into the school, and a source close to Olivia told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY how Olivia feels about the situation. “Olivia is furious with her parents over this mess and now she is terrified that she may be forced into court to take the stand to testify,” our source revealed.

“She feels that she has already been through enough embarrassment over this situation and a court appearance would make things ten times worse,” our source continued. “She wants it all to come to a quick conclusion so everyone can move on. “Olivia has been hiding out with friends and can’t stand the thought of her mom or dad [fashion designer Mossimo Giannulli, 55] going to prison over this mess and she for sure does not want to be dragged into court. She feels like she is living in a horrible nightmare.”

Olivia’s mom Lori, as well as Felicity Huffman, 56, made their initial appearance in a Boston federal courthouse on April 3 for their charges of conspiracy to commit mail fraud. The judge said she will not impose any restrictions on communication between the defendants and their children but she would “admonish” them to discuss them to discuss what obstruction of justice means because the children could be witnesses to the case. A rep for Olivia Jade had no comment.

Lori and her husband Mossimo have two daughters, Olivia and Isabella, 20. Felicity and her husband (who is not charged), actor William H. Macy, 69, have two daughters, Georgia, 17, and Sofia, 18. If Lori and Felicity are convicted, the actresses could end up in prison for 20 years.